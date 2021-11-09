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PT. 1 - "THE SLAVERY CHRONICLES: AMERICA IN CHAINS" (PROPHECY OF NAKEDNESS & CAPTIVITY IN AMERICA)
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641 views • November 09, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Prophecy of the past "love affair" between the Creator and His betrothed, the United States of America (see Ezekiel 16). Losing her love for God made her naked, lewd, and promiscuous, now the punishment for that is revealed through prophecy. Explanation of painful and graphic things shown to me by the Holy Spirit, rape and molestation to come. Let us take these words to heart and remain obedient to Christ so that none of these things will hurt us or our loved ones. Share this information please. Read the full prophecy here:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/07/the-slavery-chronicles-june-7th-2019/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
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OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
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OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Prophecy of the past "love affair" between the Creator and His betrothed, the United States of America (see Ezekiel 16). Losing her love for God made her naked, lewd, and promiscuous, now the punishment for that is revealed through prophecy. Explanation of painful and graphic things shown to me by the Holy Spirit, rape and molestation to come. Let us take these words to heart and remain obedient to Christ so that none of these things will hurt us or our loved ones. Share this information please. Read the full prophecy here:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/07/the-slavery-chronicles-june-7th-2019/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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