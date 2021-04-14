© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Do I Look Like I'm Scared? Wake Up Your Fucking Manipulated Brainwashed Idiots... [14.04.2021]
Follow
2
Share
Report
160 views • April 14, 2021
Original title: U can't Touch This - I Do Not Consent - No mask, No vaccine - None of this (Satanic) Shit..
In front of the Board of Health, a student tells them "I DO NOT CONSENT" to any of this Bullshit.
CNN told to Get the F--- off the air with this scare tactic shit.
White House has been dark since January 20, 2021. Nobody is there. Completely Empty of occupants.
WAKE UP PEOPLE!
Wil Paranormal
34456 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/doL02oQTRTpz/
In front of the Board of Health, a student tells them "I DO NOT CONSENT" to any of this Bullshit.
CNN told to Get the F--- off the air with this scare tactic shit.
White House has been dark since January 20, 2021. Nobody is there. Completely Empty of occupants.
WAKE UP PEOPLE!
Wil Paranormal
34456 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/doL02oQTRTpz/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.