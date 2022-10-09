Tanzania raises concerns over GM food as Kenya lifts ban due to food crisis

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RT
October 7, 2022
Kenya has ended a 10-year-long ban on the farming and importation of bio-technology crops after the worst drought in 40 years, while neighboring Tanzania steps up its vigilance against the importation of genetically modified crops, worrying that GM foods might find their way into the country.
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