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Extreme wisdom MASTER CLASS: Healing Female Sexuality with Diane McCann Ep1
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64 views • May 16, 2022
Episode 1: Healing Female Sexuality with Diane McCann
‘It’s time to rewrite the history books for women and sexuality and stop blaming men’. In this dynamic episode with the gorgeous Diane McCann we discuss yoni/sacred spot healing and healers, reframing how we observe sexuality, tantra, orgasm, sex, pornography, yoni eggs, wands, OMG Yes and breaking the cycle.
http://beyondtheordinary.net.au/
https://www.omgyes.com/
www.janedonovan.com.au
Are you ready to take the challenge? Come and join us in LifeSource Masterclasses where we bring you wisdom, advice and thought-provoking philosophy from some of our favourite teachers, healers and leaders. This show is suitable to those dedicated to self-development and also to those who are ready to ponder different ways of being. As we each commit to being the best version of ourself, connecting to masters in areas unfamiliar to us through the LifeSource Masterclasses will assist in the expansion of knowings and new ideas for consideration.
SEE MORE: https://www.lifesource.global
CONTACT US: [email protected]
‘It’s time to rewrite the history books for women and sexuality and stop blaming men’. In this dynamic episode with the gorgeous Diane McCann we discuss yoni/sacred spot healing and healers, reframing how we observe sexuality, tantra, orgasm, sex, pornography, yoni eggs, wands, OMG Yes and breaking the cycle.
http://beyondtheordinary.net.au/
https://www.omgyes.com/
www.janedonovan.com.au
Are you ready to take the challenge? Come and join us in LifeSource Masterclasses where we bring you wisdom, advice and thought-provoking philosophy from some of our favourite teachers, healers and leaders. This show is suitable to those dedicated to self-development and also to those who are ready to ponder different ways of being. As we each commit to being the best version of ourself, connecting to masters in areas unfamiliar to us through the LifeSource Masterclasses will assist in the expansion of knowings and new ideas for consideration.
SEE MORE: https://www.lifesource.global
CONTACT US: [email protected]
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