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Sleeping With The Enemy: Why Did Dominion Sign Over Their Voting Machine Patents to Chinese Bankers in September 2019?
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41 views • November 16, 2020
Why would China ask (Canadian owned) Dominion Voting Systems to hand over their Voting Machine patents as 'collateral' when the last thing that a Communist Nation needs is voting machines, unless of course they are using the patents for a more mischievous reason.
On September 12, 2018 Donald Trump quietly signed off on an Executive Order in the White House that targeted countries, companies and people who interfered with any US government election - including that of the President. Trump declared this (election interference) as a National Emergency and signed off on it. Until this day the United States is still listed as being under a National Security for voter interference. One of the major penalties for those invioved in voter interference and misleading voters with miscommunication is asset freezes and asset losses. Meaning - if it is true and Dominion Voting Systems interfered with the US Elections the United States Department of Homeland Security could seize their on American soil assets including buildings and equipment. On September 25th, 2019 in a very strange move Dominion Voting Systems signed off all 18 patents to their Voting Machines to China as what was mentioned in the patent transfer as 'collateral'. China must be offering Dominion financing in return for their patents. With this transaction being completed a year ago before the recent US Election - where the performance of Dominion voting machines has come into question - the other concern is - once again did China have anything to do with the 'rigging' of this latest US Election and will Trump see this as an abuse of Dominion domestic position in running several states ballot handling?
Related links:
https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/executive-order-13848-imposing-certain-sanctions-the-event-foreign-interference-united
https://www.conservativebusinessjournal.com/2020-stolen-election-hammer-and-scorecard/
https://www.dailysignal.com/2020/11/09/4-things-to-know-about-voting-machine-company-thats-causing-stir/
https://projectcamelotportal.com/2020/11/13/dominion-voting-systems-patents-given-in-2019-to-china-bank-for-collateral/
Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.
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On September 12, 2018 Donald Trump quietly signed off on an Executive Order in the White House that targeted countries, companies and people who interfered with any US government election - including that of the President. Trump declared this (election interference) as a National Emergency and signed off on it. Until this day the United States is still listed as being under a National Security for voter interference. One of the major penalties for those invioved in voter interference and misleading voters with miscommunication is asset freezes and asset losses. Meaning - if it is true and Dominion Voting Systems interfered with the US Elections the United States Department of Homeland Security could seize their on American soil assets including buildings and equipment. On September 25th, 2019 in a very strange move Dominion Voting Systems signed off all 18 patents to their Voting Machines to China as what was mentioned in the patent transfer as 'collateral'. China must be offering Dominion financing in return for their patents. With this transaction being completed a year ago before the recent US Election - where the performance of Dominion voting machines has come into question - the other concern is - once again did China have anything to do with the 'rigging' of this latest US Election and will Trump see this as an abuse of Dominion domestic position in running several states ballot handling?
Related links:
https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/executive-order-13848-imposing-certain-sanctions-the-event-foreign-interference-united
https://www.conservativebusinessjournal.com/2020-stolen-election-hammer-and-scorecard/
https://www.dailysignal.com/2020/11/09/4-things-to-know-about-voting-machine-company-thats-causing-stir/
https://projectcamelotportal.com/2020/11/13/dominion-voting-systems-patents-given-in-2019-to-china-bank-for-collateral/
Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.
Global Agenda Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/GlobalAgenda
Email: [email protected]
Please Subscribe to my Social Media Channels and Follow me on Twitter.
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
@GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda II
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCASoo-Dv5sztEWgts5Nq7EQ
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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