Iranian missile attack on Israel, consisting of approximately 15 missiles - part 1

Massive explosion moment Iranian missile hits Israeli city of Ashdod — Yediot footage

Iranian missile attack on Israel, consisting of approximately 15 missiles. Best of videos.

The results of another Iranian missile attack on Israel, consisting of approximately 15 missiles.

Several hits were reported - one of the targets was an industrial facility in Ashdod (probably a power plant), another rocket fell near a road.

The United States believes that Iran could launch retaliatory strikes against American forces in the Middle East in the next day or two, Reuters writes.