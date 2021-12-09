AWKWARD, SHADE WAR: Biden Refuses to acknowledge Kamala & Switches Seats

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Joe Biden Refuses to acknowledge Kamala as he walks right past her in US Capitol. Then Joe asks Jill to SWITCH SEATS so he won’t be close to VP. Neither make eye contact as Joe looks AT THE CEILING and Kamala looks at the floor.
CRINGE.