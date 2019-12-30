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A Titanic Tale - About The Federal Reserve
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279 views • December 30, 2019
Robert does a quick mention of the sister ship of Titanic, the Olympic...was not insurable because of previous damage due to a collision with a Navy vessel. There's evidence the names were changed on these almost identical ships, and the sinking of the Olympic, AKA the Titanic...was done deliberately to collect the insurance money.
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