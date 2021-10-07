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The Fathers Word The Seed Of Life
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13 views • October 07, 2021
The video is about the seed in the bible, the faith and the word, about Adam and Eves sin. And about my own experiences and one of the great gifts I recieved from the Father, his name is honoured in eternity.
The video was made with the aid of the holy spirit, please be aware ""All manner of sin and blasphemy shall be forgiven unto men; but the blasphemy against the Holy Spirit shall not be forgiven unto men" (Matthew 12:31)."
Jesus was asked, and gave his permission to publish
The bible quotes was added by my beloved friend Fritjof
[email protected]
The video was made with the aid of the holy spirit, please be aware ""All manner of sin and blasphemy shall be forgiven unto men; but the blasphemy against the Holy Spirit shall not be forgiven unto men" (Matthew 12:31)."
Jesus was asked, and gave his permission to publish
The bible quotes was added by my beloved friend Fritjof
[email protected]
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