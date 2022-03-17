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BIG PROJECT!
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80 views • March 17, 2022
I will be Fact-Checking Candace Owens!
Candace is doing a great job, I will be doing a deep dive into her videos! Looking at and reviewing with you all what science supports or even may refute the things she discusses during her "Shot in the Dark" video series.
To watch this series follow me on Rumble, Parler, or Locals!
https://rumble.com/user/TheWildDoc
https://parler.com/Thewilddoctn
https://locals.com/member/thewilddoc
Candace is doing a great job, I will be doing a deep dive into her videos! Looking at and reviewing with you all what science supports or even may refute the things she discusses during her "Shot in the Dark" video series.
To watch this series follow me on Rumble, Parler, or Locals!
https://rumble.com/user/TheWildDoc
https://parler.com/Thewilddoctn
https://locals.com/member/thewilddoc
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