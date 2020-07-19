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Edgar Cayce Channeled by Karl Mollison short
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24 views • July 19, 2020
To see the rest of this video please go to https://www.getwisdom.com/edgar-cayce-channeled-by-karl-mollison-27aug2019/
From https://www.edgarcayce.org/edgar-cayce/his-life/
Edgar Cayce March 18,1877-January 3, 1945 has been
called the "sleeping prophet," the "father of holistic
medicine," and the most documented psychic of the 20th
century. For more than 40 years of his adult life,
Cayce gave psychic "readings" to thousands of seekers
while in an unconscious state, diagnosing illnesses
and revealing lives lived in the past and prophecies
yet to come.
But who, exactly, was Edgar Cayce?
Cayce was born on a farm in Hopkinsville, Kentucky,
in 1877, and his psychic abilities began to appear
as early as his childhood. He was able to see and
talk to his late grandfather's spirit, and often
played with "imaginary friends" whom he said were
spirits on the other side. He also displayed an
uncanny ability to memorize the pages of a book
simply by sleeping on it. These gifts labeled the
young Cayce as strange, but all Cayce really wanted
was to help others, especially children.
Later in life, Cayce would find that he had the
ability to put himself into a sleep-like state by
lying down on a couch, closing his eyes, and folding
his hands over his stomach. In this state of
relaxation and meditation, he was able to place his
mind in contact with all time and space — the
universal consciousness, also known as the super-
conscious mind. From there, he could respond to
questions as broad as, "What are the secrets of the
universe?" and "What is my purpose in life?" to as
specific as, "What can I do to help my arthritis?"
and "How were the pyramids of Egypt built? His
responses to these questions came to be called
"readings," and their insights offer practical h
elp and advice to individuals even today.
Many people are surprised to learn that Edgar
Cayce was a devoted churchgoer and Sunday school
teacher. At a young age, Cayce vowed to read the
Bible for every year of his life, and at the time
of his death in 1945, he had accomplished this task.
Perhaps the readings said it best, when asked how
to become psychic, Cayce’s advice was to become more
spiritual.
From There is a River by Thomas Sugrue - Concerning our
times, Cayce says, “At present man is in a state of
great spiritual darkness—the darkness which precedes
dawn. He has carried his skepticism to the point where
it is forcing him to conclusions he knows intuitively
are wrong. At the same time he has carried his
investigation of natural phenomena to the point where
it is disproving all it seemed to prove in the
beginning. Free will is finding that all roads lead to
the same destination. Science, theology, and philosophy,
having no desire to join forces, are approaching a point
of merger. Skepticism faces destruction by its own hand.”
From https://www.edgarcayce.org/edgar-cayce/his-life/
Edgar Cayce March 18,1877-January 3, 1945 has been
called the "sleeping prophet," the "father of holistic
medicine," and the most documented psychic of the 20th
century. For more than 40 years of his adult life,
Cayce gave psychic "readings" to thousands of seekers
while in an unconscious state, diagnosing illnesses
and revealing lives lived in the past and prophecies
yet to come.
But who, exactly, was Edgar Cayce?
Cayce was born on a farm in Hopkinsville, Kentucky,
in 1877, and his psychic abilities began to appear
as early as his childhood. He was able to see and
talk to his late grandfather's spirit, and often
played with "imaginary friends" whom he said were
spirits on the other side. He also displayed an
uncanny ability to memorize the pages of a book
simply by sleeping on it. These gifts labeled the
young Cayce as strange, but all Cayce really wanted
was to help others, especially children.
Later in life, Cayce would find that he had the
ability to put himself into a sleep-like state by
lying down on a couch, closing his eyes, and folding
his hands over his stomach. In this state of
relaxation and meditation, he was able to place his
mind in contact with all time and space — the
universal consciousness, also known as the super-
conscious mind. From there, he could respond to
questions as broad as, "What are the secrets of the
universe?" and "What is my purpose in life?" to as
specific as, "What can I do to help my arthritis?"
and "How were the pyramids of Egypt built? His
responses to these questions came to be called
"readings," and their insights offer practical h
elp and advice to individuals even today.
Many people are surprised to learn that Edgar
Cayce was a devoted churchgoer and Sunday school
teacher. At a young age, Cayce vowed to read the
Bible for every year of his life, and at the time
of his death in 1945, he had accomplished this task.
Perhaps the readings said it best, when asked how
to become psychic, Cayce’s advice was to become more
spiritual.
From There is a River by Thomas Sugrue - Concerning our
times, Cayce says, “At present man is in a state of
great spiritual darkness—the darkness which precedes
dawn. He has carried his skepticism to the point where
it is forcing him to conclusions he knows intuitively
are wrong. At the same time he has carried his
investigation of natural phenomena to the point where
it is disproving all it seemed to prove in the
beginning. Free will is finding that all roads lead to
the same destination. Science, theology, and philosophy,
having no desire to join forces, are approaching a point
of merger. Skepticism faces destruction by its own hand.”
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