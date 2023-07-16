Highlight Reel: Donald Trump at Turning Point Action Conference in West Palm Beach, FL

President Trump's speech at the Turning Point Action Conference in Florida was great but relatively lengthy at one hour and forty seven minutes. This summary video captures my take on the highlights.
FULL VIDEO: https://rumble.com/v307ifg-live-president-trump-speaks-at-turningpointaction-actcon2023.html?mref=5hmzb&mc=c2vow
Read PDF Transcription on Mega 👉🔗 https://mega.nz/file/2Q40GTZC#CJQoljLJEZcW4B5KrZUdCruO99yN-aZ4YnRZ72MMGyw
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.