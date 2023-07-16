Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Highlight Reel: Donald Trump at Turning Point Action Conference in West Palm Beach, FL
channel image
NZ Will Remember
11 Subscribers
25 views
Published Sunday

President Trump's speech at the Turning Point Action Conference in Florida was great but relatively lengthy at one hour and forty seven minutes. This summary video captures my take on the highlights.

FULL VIDEO: https://rumble.com/v307ifg-live-president-trump-speaks-at-turningpointaction-actcon2023.html?mref=5hmzb&mc=c2vow

Read PDF Transcription on Mega 👉🔗 https://mega.nz/file/2Q40GTZC#CJQoljLJEZcW4B5KrZUdCruO99yN-aZ4YnRZ72MMGyw



Keywords
donaldtrumpturningpointusaturningpointactionconference

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket