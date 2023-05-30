Create New Account
Goats Preventing Wild Fires to Lose Jobs as California Labor Laws Crush Them
People aren't the only ones being crushed by California's communistic labor laws, it also appears to be happening to Goats, the same who keep brush fire fuel at bay by feeding upon the mountains of vegetation that have sprung up after heavy rains this winter. Lorena Gonzalez and the California unions are crushing the Peruvian goat herder's earning eight times their wages from back home in Perú, while raising the risk of wildfires that have decimated the state.#woke #california #lorenagonzalez #goatherding #goats


