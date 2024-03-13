CTP (S1EMarSpecial1) All Things Faith Walk w/ Rosemarie Downer CTS/SP (20240313) Video

CTP S1EMarSpecial1 SHOW NOTES ( listen (Wed Mar 13 2024 and thereafter) at:

https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/14683875-christitutionalist-politics-s1emarspecial1-all-things-faith-walk-w-rosemarie-downer

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S1EMarSpecial1) "All Things Faith Walk w/ Rosemarie Downer"

Prolific Author and Podcaster Rosemarie Downer Ph.D. (no, not related to "Debbie Downer" LOL) joins the Show to discuss her Podcast "All Things Faith Walk" and topics of her currently 8 Faith Books: Parenting, D's and F's Won't Do, Above Defeat 10 Day Devotional, Situational Depression, The Covid-19 Test: Church or God?, more.

- https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/all-things-faith-walk/id1634307413

- https://BooksByRosemarie.com









