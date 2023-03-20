Matt Taibbi: The Courage to Publish Unpopular Truths

🎙️ ɢʀᴇᴛᴀ ᴠᴀɴ sᴜsᴛᴇʀᴇɴ (ʜᴏsᴛ) • ᴍᴀᴛᴛ ᴛᴀɪʙʙɪ (ɢᴜᴇsᴛ)





Greta Van Susteren interviews Matt Taibbi, an award-winning independent journalist, regarding his experience testifying before the House Judiciary Select Committee. Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger were criticized for publishing the Twitter files they received from a source. Taibbi shares his disappointment in the lack of support from fellow journalists and the focus on their motives rather than the content of the files.

