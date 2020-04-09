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I'm just absolutely appalled by those who feel free to parrot the CIA term.
it does nothing if it doesn't contribute to the lack of people's willingness to stand up for the truth.
you're just contributing to the power of the State to put its boot down on our head by using the diatribe.