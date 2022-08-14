Ukraine Update August 14, 2022

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SITREP & events in Donbass.
Just a reminder, we don't make any money from these videos. We have never asked money for ourselves. We never will. This is our duty as Marines to bring the truth to you. Fight the Deep State!
"Again therefore, Jesus spoke to them, saying: I am the light of the world: he that followeth me, walketh not in darkness, but shall have the light of life."
- John 8:12