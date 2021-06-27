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UK Lockdown Hypocrisy - Matt Hancock caught red handed (Warning! some bad language)
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524 views • June 27, 2021
Don't you just love it when the politicians are so two-faced and hypocritical? Do as I say, not as I do! Caught having an affair while the UK was locked down!
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