CHASING THE DRAGON: COMMUNIST CHINA, THE CARTELS AND THE REAL DRUG WAR ON THE US

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If you want a real in depth on the Mexican Cartels: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cVaWsrC-aUs&;t=2s
China and the FARC : https://thediplomat.com/2016/09/will-china-make-the-most-of-colombias-peace-deal-with-farc/
China in the mineral biz:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=53vOyaEzjeg
Some more color on the FARC:https://smallwarsjournal.com/jrnl/art/case-analysis-farc-colombia
China "Belt and Road" :https://www.brinknews.com/chinas-belt-and-road-reaches-latin-america/
https://www.forbes.com/sites/mergermarket/2020/06/10/china-to-grow-stronger-in-latin-america-in-aftermath-of-covid-19-pandemic/?sh=49b275b44986
Los Zetas:https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Los_Zetas
Jalisco New Generation:https://www.npr.org/2020/07/23/893561899/as-mexicos-dominant-cartel-gains-power-the-president-vows-hugs-not-bullets
Obama's Fast and Furious:https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2020/05/11/mexico-is-still-waiting-for-an-apology-for-operation-fast-and-furious-n2568565