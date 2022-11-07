Create New Account
Gods of Eden Ch 10 The Maverick Religions
Exploration of Consciousness
They Came To Earth Millions Of Years

Ago To Spread The Poison Of Hatred,

War And Catastrophe...

They Are With Us Still...


Human history is a seemingly endless succession of bloody conflicts and devastating turmoil. Yet, inexplicably, in the light of astonshing intellectual and technological advancement, Man's progress has been halted in one crucial area: he still indulges the primitive beast within and makes war upon his neighbors.


As a result of seven years of intense research, William Bramley has unconvered the sinister thread that links humanity's darkest events -- from the wars of the ancient pharaohs to the assissination of JFK. In this remarkable, shocking and absolutely compelling work, Bramley presents disturbing evidence of an alien presence on Earth -- extraterrestrial visitors who have conspired to dominate Humankind through violence and chaos since the beginning of time...a conspiracy which continues to this very day.

spiritualtruthconsciousness

