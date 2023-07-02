Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Col. Douglas Macgregor: Russia is not collapsing
channel image
GalacticStorm
2049 Subscribers
Shop now
86 views
Published Yesterday

Col. Douglas Macgregor explains why Russia is not collapsing | PBD Podcast clip



For another clip from this podcast, see also:

Col. Douglas Macgregor on 2024 Election & Banks Closing.

https://rumble.com/v2xj2ri-col.-douglas-macgregor-on-2024-election-and-banks-closing..html 

Keywords
col douglas macgregorpatrick bet davidrussia is not collapsing

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket