Supreme Court Unanimously SHAMES Leftists With Its Trump 14th Amendment Ruling
Published 19 hours ago

Glenn Beck | Supreme Court Unanimously SHAMES Leftists With Its Trump 14th Amendment Ruling

For months, the mainstream media and Democrats in Congress have tried to convince the American people that Colorado SHOULD be allowed to kick former president Donald Trump off the 2024 ballot. And they insisted that if the Supreme Court overturned this ruling, it would be the fault of the "right wing" justices. However, the Supreme Court has now ruled unanimously that Colorado can't use Article 3 of the 14th Amendment to remove Trump. This was a big failure for the media, Glenn and Stu argue. But did the Court still leave a way for Democrats to remove Trump from office?


presidentdonald j trumpscotus ruling

