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Ep. 1 An in depth look at the Flu and Dtap jabs...how do they impact the body? What is actually in them? Smart Tech, AI, Pathogens!?
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776 views • December 01, 2021
Smart tech, nano bots, pathogens, heavy metals, programming, destruction of the body and more! Is it all possible from a simple sh0t?
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