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HIDEOUS NEGRESS "PROFESSOR" CALLS FOR ALL WHITES TO BE 'TAKEN OUT' & WHITE GENOCIDE IS INEVITABLE 🤢
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52 views • November 03, 2021
Anti-white Rutgers Negress Professor Brittany Cooper Calls for White Genocide and Gloats That Blacks Were Sailing the Seas Until Whitey Stole All Their Inventions.🤣 video pulled from here ---- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SCRl_KPuOEk&;t=1s
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ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
(All Content Posted To This Channel Will Be Duplicated At The Sites Below)
ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
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