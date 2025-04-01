© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
STOP The Geoengineering Madness!
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s recent announcements brought renewed attention to the issue that is decimating humanity. But it has been Alex Jones who has consistently highlighted the work of pioneers like Dane Wigington, founder of GeoengineeringWatch.org, who has tirelessly documented alleged weather modification programs, and Dr. Ben Livingston, a scientist interviewed by Jones in 2005, known for his role in cloud-seeding operations during the Vietnam War. Jones’ early interviews and relentless coverage laid the groundwork for exposing covert government efforts to manipulate weather patterns, A narrative RFK Jr. is now echoing as he pledges to investigate and halt such secret projects, thrusting Jones’ warnings into the public spotlight.
