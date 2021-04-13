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You already have a Social Score!
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31 views • April 13, 2021
Posted Rob Braxman Tech 01April2021: We already have a social score. Several. And more are in the works. Let's talk about what these social scores are and how they impact society. Let's discuss why China is dead set on having a numerical score for its population. Netflix "Black Mirror", mylife.com, Credit Bureau, Shadow Banning, Facebook, Twitter, Debate is not allowed. Data + Idenity
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