Cannabalism in Haiti explained - the narrative is these Black Barbarians are coming to eat you - Did Jimmy Barbeque, the new Gang Leader of Haiti - ever eat anybody ? Are they headed to Miami ?
91 views
•
Published 17 hours ago
•
Oh so tastey - can I have seconds please ? Maybe a wrist or 3 fingers dipped in Barbeque sauce.
Keywords
haitijimmybbq
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos