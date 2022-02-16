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Doctor Calls Out Fellow Physicians for Being Complicit in State Sanctioned Murder for Covid Mandates
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241 views • February 16, 2022
Alex Jones breaks down the video of Dr. Roger Hodkinson calling out his fellow medical professionals for being complicit in state sponsored murder for their medical tyranny Covid response.
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