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Street Drugs - Investigative Techniques from a Narcotics Detective
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12 views • July 30, 2021
This section covers investigative techniques of drug investigation. The following topics are discussed:
Surveillance
Informants and information sources
Trash runs or rips
Undercover drug buys
Interviewing and interrogation
Search warrants
Consensual contacts (Knock-and-Talks)Traffic stops
Drug, money, and asset seizures.
THE BEST INTEL ON STREET CRIME YOU CAN GET FROM AN OPERATOR AND AUTHOR ON DRUG INVESTIGATIONS, COVERT SURVEILLANCE, AND PERSONAL PROTECTION WHO HAS SPENT NEARLY THREE DECADES NAVIGATING THE DARK CORNERS OF THE CRIMINAL UNDER-WORLD. We’re the husband-wife team that has trained 1000’s of our nation’s elite military, police, and security operators on covert surveillance and counter-surveillance techniques, AND WE WANT TO HELP YOU!
VISIT OUR WEBSITE: https://teamguardian.us/
JOIN US ON OTHER SOCIAL MEDIA!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/teamguardianLLC/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mastersurveillant/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/darinfredrickson
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-647753
Gab: https://gab.com/MasterSurveillant
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/darinfredrickson/
Master Surveillant publishes videos to help law abiding citizens and law enforcement learn about street crimes and drugs and how to safely navigate and survive in hostile environments. I support law enforcement that supports and defends our constitutional rights!
MASTER SURVEILLANT HELPS THOSE COMMITTED TO FIGHTING EVIL BY:
Exploring the dark underworld of street crime from a street detective’s perspective.
Seeking the truth through facts rather than emotional rhetoric in street crime that is being politicized and agenda driven.
Providing uncensored and transparent explanations and facts about how evil operates on the street.
Our safety and security has never been at greater risk. Mob rules, and law and order, and Justice is in the rear-view mirror. Police officers are under attack at all levels and are vacating an honorable profession at levels we have never seen. This hostile environment is here for the duration, and YOU must learn the street skills necessary to navigate this society you once thought safe.
Master Surveillant provides citizens and law enforcement with information, street crime news and updates, street crime outlook, personal protection strategies, techniques and tactics and other help to level the playing field. The public faces of Master Surveillant are Darin Fredrickson, CPP and Mary Fredrickson.
I served 20 years in law enforcement working in my agency's Major Offender Unit, assigned to the Repeat Offender Program's (ROP) Surveillance Team.
I also served as a provisional Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Clandestine Drug Laboratory task force member. Previously, I served on the Homicide/Drug Task Force, and as a Detective assigned to my department’s Drug Enforcement Bureau. I have over 25 years of surveillance experience in thousands of physical and technical surveillance operations involving private, corporate, and criminal cases.
I coauthored the books Applied Police and Fire Photography, Terrorist Attacks, Racial Profiling, Fundamentals of Physical Surveillance, Street Drug Investigation, and Fundamentals of Civil and Private Investigation. I have authored several criminal justice articles for various publications. My books are available at most online bookstores.
WARNING: The instructor cannot guarantee your safety through the use, or misuse, of the techniques in these videos. By viewing these videos and its contents you indemnify and hold Team Guardian, LLC free and harmless from any and all claims, liability, loss, damage, and/or expenses arising out of your participation in any training sessions, or demonstrations via video, media or in person, put on by Team Guardian, LLC. By viewing these videos and its contents you indemnify and hold Team Guardian, LLC free and harmless from any and all claims, liability, loss, damage, or expenses arising out of your possession, use, or misuse of any information, methods or products provided to you by Team Guardian, LLC. This includes but is not limited to, any special, indirect, incidental or consequential damages or injury of any kind (including but not limited to life, limb, personal or business income, physical damages, or any other losses whether or not foreseeable).
MASTER SURVEILLANT CATEGORIES: street drugs, street crime, covert surveillance, physical surveillance, technical surveillance, counter-surveillance, personal protection, staying safe, crime avoidance, mastering your surroundings, covert ops planning, defending your home, defending your family, tactical driving, evasive driving, escaping an attack, Master Surveillant Mindset.
Surveillance
Informants and information sources
Trash runs or rips
Undercover drug buys
Interviewing and interrogation
Search warrants
Consensual contacts (Knock-and-Talks)Traffic stops
Drug, money, and asset seizures.
THE BEST INTEL ON STREET CRIME YOU CAN GET FROM AN OPERATOR AND AUTHOR ON DRUG INVESTIGATIONS, COVERT SURVEILLANCE, AND PERSONAL PROTECTION WHO HAS SPENT NEARLY THREE DECADES NAVIGATING THE DARK CORNERS OF THE CRIMINAL UNDER-WORLD. We’re the husband-wife team that has trained 1000’s of our nation’s elite military, police, and security operators on covert surveillance and counter-surveillance techniques, AND WE WANT TO HELP YOU!
VISIT OUR WEBSITE: https://teamguardian.us/
JOIN US ON OTHER SOCIAL MEDIA!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/teamguardianLLC/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mastersurveillant/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/darinfredrickson
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-647753
Gab: https://gab.com/MasterSurveillant
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/darinfredrickson/
Master Surveillant publishes videos to help law abiding citizens and law enforcement learn about street crimes and drugs and how to safely navigate and survive in hostile environments. I support law enforcement that supports and defends our constitutional rights!
MASTER SURVEILLANT HELPS THOSE COMMITTED TO FIGHTING EVIL BY:
Exploring the dark underworld of street crime from a street detective’s perspective.
Seeking the truth through facts rather than emotional rhetoric in street crime that is being politicized and agenda driven.
Providing uncensored and transparent explanations and facts about how evil operates on the street.
Our safety and security has never been at greater risk. Mob rules, and law and order, and Justice is in the rear-view mirror. Police officers are under attack at all levels and are vacating an honorable profession at levels we have never seen. This hostile environment is here for the duration, and YOU must learn the street skills necessary to navigate this society you once thought safe.
Master Surveillant provides citizens and law enforcement with information, street crime news and updates, street crime outlook, personal protection strategies, techniques and tactics and other help to level the playing field. The public faces of Master Surveillant are Darin Fredrickson, CPP and Mary Fredrickson.
I served 20 years in law enforcement working in my agency's Major Offender Unit, assigned to the Repeat Offender Program's (ROP) Surveillance Team.
I also served as a provisional Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Clandestine Drug Laboratory task force member. Previously, I served on the Homicide/Drug Task Force, and as a Detective assigned to my department’s Drug Enforcement Bureau. I have over 25 years of surveillance experience in thousands of physical and technical surveillance operations involving private, corporate, and criminal cases.
I coauthored the books Applied Police and Fire Photography, Terrorist Attacks, Racial Profiling, Fundamentals of Physical Surveillance, Street Drug Investigation, and Fundamentals of Civil and Private Investigation. I have authored several criminal justice articles for various publications. My books are available at most online bookstores.
WARNING: The instructor cannot guarantee your safety through the use, or misuse, of the techniques in these videos. By viewing these videos and its contents you indemnify and hold Team Guardian, LLC free and harmless from any and all claims, liability, loss, damage, and/or expenses arising out of your participation in any training sessions, or demonstrations via video, media or in person, put on by Team Guardian, LLC. By viewing these videos and its contents you indemnify and hold Team Guardian, LLC free and harmless from any and all claims, liability, loss, damage, or expenses arising out of your possession, use, or misuse of any information, methods or products provided to you by Team Guardian, LLC. This includes but is not limited to, any special, indirect, incidental or consequential damages or injury of any kind (including but not limited to life, limb, personal or business income, physical damages, or any other losses whether or not foreseeable).
MASTER SURVEILLANT CATEGORIES: street drugs, street crime, covert surveillance, physical surveillance, technical surveillance, counter-surveillance, personal protection, staying safe, crime avoidance, mastering your surroundings, covert ops planning, defending your home, defending your family, tactical driving, evasive driving, escaping an attack, Master Surveillant Mindset.
Keywords
personal protectionstreet drugsstreet crimecovert surveillancephysical surveillancetechnical surveillancecounter-surveillancestaying safecrime avoidancemastering your surroundingscovert ops planningdefending your homedefending your familytactical drivingevasive drivingescaping an attackmaster surveillant mindset
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