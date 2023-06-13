Sudden Death Of Stacie Roper Lead Singer Of Hey Romeo - Died Suddenly

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"Calgary, AB - 47 year old Stacie Roper, singer & songwriter and lead singer of the group "Hey Romeo", died suddenly on May 8, 2023. Her sudden & unexpected death has shocked family and friends. She was COVID-19 vaccinated."
- https://twitter.com/MakisMD/status/1658198082549604353
Mirrored - OMG