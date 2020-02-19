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"What Lauren Southern's Borderless Didn't Say"
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62 views • February 19, 2020
Posted on Youtube 6-5-2019 by Red Ice TV and since removed. "In Lauren Southern’s film Borderless, she investigates what is happening with Europe’s borders. The film claims to blow the European border crisis wide open, but there’s some major aspects that weren’t covered".
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