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First Fertilizing on Spring Pasture
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40 views • March 31, 2021
This episode will talk about fertilizing the pasture. It's important, dispel one of the myths that are out there. It's funny you hear so many people your organic, so there's no way you can use fertilizer on the fields actually farther from the truth.
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