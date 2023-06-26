Myeloid Leukemia Vaccines

Leukemia is a type of cancer arising from the bone marrow and causes a large number of abnormal white blood cells. These white blood cells are not fully developed and are known as blast cells or leukemic cells. The exact cause of leukemia is unknown. It is believed that a combination of genetic and environmental (non-genetic) factors play a role in leukemia. Risk factors may include a family history of leukemia, ionizing radiation, smoking, certain chemicals like benzene, prior chemotherapy and Down's syndrome. Symptoms may include fever, bruising and bleeding, feeling tired and increased risk of infection. These symptoms are caused by the lack of normal blood cells. Diagnosis is usually done by blood test or bone marrow biopsy. Treatment may involve some combination of chemotherapy, radiation therapy, targeted therapy and bone marrow transplantation, as well as supportive care and palliative care as needed.













https://www.creative-biolabs.com/vaccine/vaccines-for-leukemia.htm

