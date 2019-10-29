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Hot Robot At SXSW Says She Wants To Destroy Humans | The Pulse
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94 views • October 29, 2019
Robotics is finally reaching the mainstream and androids - humanlike robots - are everywhere at SXSW Experts believe humanlike robots are the key to smoothing communication between humans and computers, and realizing a dream of compassionate robots that help invent the future of life.
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