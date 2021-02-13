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Lori Colley Ep. 491 - Dems Take Refuge in Lies Trump Awaits Senate Vote
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80 views • February 13, 2021
February 12, 2021
The impeachment trial ended with the Ds taking refuge in lies... mountains of them. The storm is coming to wash those lies away and leave them without a hiding place!
INTERVIEW WITH LAURA SANGER on Demonic roots of the Fed Reserve:
https://youtu.be/HkNyfIvMajg
https://rumble.com/vdjjbp-lori-colley-ep.-489-demonic-roots-of-the-f.e.d.-with-laura-sanger.html
https://www.brighteon.com/9fb1884a-7d52-4d73-bc9f-20ee6c9daa18
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Links for this video:
https://nypost.com/2021/02/11/cuomo-aide-admits-they-hid-nursing-home-data-from-feds/
https://www.forbes.com/sites/nicholasreimann/2021/02/10/georgia-sen-warnock-under-investigation-for-voter-registration-misconduct/?sh=1a4c2e336ea0
https://www.revolver.news/2021/02/maga-blood-libel-why-are-they-hiding-the-medical-report/
Copyright Disclaimer
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
The impeachment trial ended with the Ds taking refuge in lies... mountains of them. The storm is coming to wash those lies away and leave them without a hiding place!
INTERVIEW WITH LAURA SANGER on Demonic roots of the Fed Reserve:
https://youtu.be/HkNyfIvMajg
https://rumble.com/vdjjbp-lori-colley-ep.-489-demonic-roots-of-the-f.e.d.-with-laura-sanger.html
https://www.brighteon.com/9fb1884a-7d52-4d73-bc9f-20ee6c9daa18
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
All newsletters posted on website: prayingcitizen.com
Links for this video:
https://nypost.com/2021/02/11/cuomo-aide-admits-they-hid-nursing-home-data-from-feds/
https://www.forbes.com/sites/nicholasreimann/2021/02/10/georgia-sen-warnock-under-investigation-for-voter-registration-misconduct/?sh=1a4c2e336ea0
https://www.revolver.news/2021/02/maga-blood-libel-why-are-they-hiding-the-medical-report/
Copyright Disclaimer
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
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