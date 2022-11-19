COVID-19 Shots | Do the COVID-19 Shots Contain mRNA-Modifying Self-Replicating CRISPR Nano-Technology? Is This Mark of the Beast Technology?





https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



Thrivetime Show: The ReAwakening versus The Great Reset Published November 19, 2022 166 ViewsEnjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at thrivetimeshow.locals.com!

Watch the Original Stew Peters Broadcast from November 17th 2022 At: https://rumble.com/v1v99fm-mark-of-the-beast-proof-toxic-graphene-oxide-nano-bots-self-assemble-in-vax.html

Discover the Patents That Prove Their Plan Today At:

www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation

https://timetofreeamerica.com/the-great-reset-explained/

The Great Reset | Explained In Their Own Words (Gates, Musk, Harari, Schwab & Grimes) https://rumble.com/v14382h-the-great-reset-explained-in-their-own-words-gates-musk-harari-schwab-and-g.html



Entire Great Reset / 4th Industrial Agenda Explained In 10 Minutes or Less: https://timetofreeamerica.com/the-great-reset-explained/

Question #1 - Why Did the Lead Klaus Schwab Advisor Yuval Noah Harari Say? "Your Immune Systems Will Be Connected to the Network." https://rumble.com/v1a018z-yuval-noah-harari-your-immune-systems-will-be-connected-to-net..html

Question #2 - Why Did the Lead Klaus Schwab Advisor Yuval Noah Harari Say? "W/ Surveillance Under Skin It Can Disclose Medical Conditions & How You Feel." - https://rumble.com/v1a5tmx-yuval-noah-harari-w-surveillance-under-skin-it-can-disclose-medical-conditi.html

Question #3 - Why Was the System and Method for Testing for COVID-19 Patented on October 13th 2015? https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/patent/US-2020279585-A1

Question #4 - Why Is Congress Working On HR-666? https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/666

Question #5 - Why Is Congress Working On HR-6666? https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/6666/text

Question #6 - Why Did Microsoft File for a Patent for a Cryptocurrency System Using Body Activity with a Publication Number WO-2020-060606? https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606

Revelation Chapter 13: 16-18 (Revelation was written by John the Apostle While Being Exiled On the Island of Patmos) - Read: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2013%3A16-18&version=KJV

Question #7 - Why Did the Founder of the PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction Tests Say That Dr. Fauci Is a Liar and Then His Tests Could Be Falsely Calibrated to Create False-Positive Test Results? https://rumble.com/vsr781-learn-how-the-covid-19-pcr-tests-have-been-used-to-inflate-the-covid-19-cas.html

Question #8 - Why Did Helen Clark of the World Economic Forum Say "The WHO Needs to Power to Be On the Site & to Declare and Emergency." https://rumble.com/v16pxhd-the-great-reset-the-who-needs-to-power-to-be-on-the-site-and-to-declare-and.html

Question #9 - Why Did Bill Gates Choose to Feature the Spirit-Cooking Marina Abramovic During the 2020 Microsoft Easter Commercial? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eWw5F3jbOtE

Question #10 - Why Did Microsoft File for a Patent for a CRYPTOCURRENCY SYSTEM USING BODY ACTIVITY DATA with a Publication Number WO-2020-060606 - https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606

Question #11 - Why Do Bill Gates, John Podesta, Jay-Z, Gwen Stefani, Lady Gaga and Other International Celebrities Seek the Guidance of the Spirit-Cooking Marina Abramovic?

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=marina+abramovic+spirit+cooking&t=hd&va=u&iax=images&ia=images

Question #12- Why Did Jeffrey Epstein / Bill Gates Work to Create Their Own Race of People? - https://www.nytimes.com/2019/07/31/business/jeffrey-epstein-eugenics.html

Question #13 - What Is In the COVID-19 Vaccines? https://timetofreeamerica.com/vaccines-gates/#scroll-content

Question #14 - Why Does CERN Have the Logo 666? https://rumble.com/v194k3a-the-great-reset-do-stephen-hawking-and-revelation-agree-revelation-911-and-.html

Question #15 - Why Did the CEO of Nokia (Pekka Lundmark) Say, “"By 2030 Smartphones Will Be Built Into Bodies” at the 2022 World Economic Forum Event? https://rumble.com/v16plao-transhumanism-by-2030-smartphones-will-be-built-into-bodies.-pekka-lundmark.html

Question #16 - Why Is the Centers for Disease Control Calling for the Implementation of Nazi-Style Concentration Camps That They Are Calling Green Zones? https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/global-covid-19/shielding-approach-humanitarian.html