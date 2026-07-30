The Dems Have A Socialism Problem

It Won’t Shut Up

* The DSA are telling you exactly what the Dems have always wanted.

* The Dems pretend they are not them.

* The DSA’s bluntness and urgency reveals socialism’s bottom line, which the Dems try to hide by going slower — that it can’t exist without force.

* You need government aggression to dampen aspirations to achieve.

* Socialism has to be sold as a fight against oppression while erasing its history of death and suffering.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Gutfeld! (29 July 2026)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6402446225112

https://x.com/Gutfeldfox/status/2082651391651164475