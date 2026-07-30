The Dems Have A Socialism Problem

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It Won’t Shut Up
* The DSA are telling you exactly what the Dems have always wanted.
* The Dems pretend they are not them.
* The DSA’s bluntness and urgency reveals socialism’s bottom line, which the Dems try to hide by going slower — that it can’t exist without force.
* You need government aggression to dampen aspirations to achieve.
* Socialism has to be sold as a fight against oppression while erasing its history of death and suffering.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Gutfeld! (29 July 2026)
https://www.foxnews.com/video/6402446225112