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Reiner Fuellmich Press Exposure - session 71 - Analysis of Astra Zeneca and other subjects!
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630 views • September 27, 2021
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/sca71_converted_720p_english_2_online:9
Since mid-July 2020, the Corona Committee has been conducting live, multi-hour sessions to investigate why federal and state governments imposed unprecedented restrictions as part of the Coronavirus response and what the consequences have been and still are for people.
Learn more about the committee:
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/
For anonymous reports:
https://securewhistleblower.com
Telegram Committee:
https://t.me/s/Corona_Ausschuss
Telegram OVALmedia:
https://t.me/s/OVALmedia
Since mid-July 2020, the Corona Committee has been conducting live, multi-hour sessions to investigate why federal and state governments imposed unprecedented restrictions as part of the Coronavirus response and what the consequences have been and still are for people.
Learn more about the committee:
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/
For anonymous reports:
https://securewhistleblower.com
Telegram Committee:
https://t.me/s/Corona_Ausschuss
Telegram OVALmedia:
https://t.me/s/OVALmedia
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