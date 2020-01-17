© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Truth About MSG
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
66 views • January 17, 2020
Opinions vary, I guess.
MSG, or monosodium glutamate, got a bad rap in the 1960s when people started complaining of "Chinese Restaurant Syndrome," but that bad reputation was fueled more by xenophobia than science. Turns out, it's just delicious.
MSG, or monosodium glutamate, got a bad rap in the 1960s when people started complaining of "Chinese Restaurant Syndrome," but that bad reputation was fueled more by xenophobia than science. Turns out, it's just delicious.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.