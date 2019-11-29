Plymouth, the Pilgrims & Thanksgiving... 1620-2020... 400 Years

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https://watch.tbn.tv/videos/leo-martin
Plymouth 400 website:
https://400th.org/
Glenn Beck Radio Program
https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-blaze-radio-network/the-glenn-beck-program/e/65360248
David Barton on Glenn Beck
https://www.facebook.com/WallBuilders1776/videos/1242106969324052/
Bird's Eye view of The Forefather's Monument
https://vimeo.com/367327722?ref=fb-share&fbclid=IwAR0_feQPUxkZ1YKpYBs456XzwODitGQ8qDaxiZ0rvcDZh8m_OfMBZqKQNfA
Boston Globe Article on Leo and the monument
https://www.bostonglobe.com/metro/2019/11/24/how-does-foot-tall-monument-pilgrims-become-invisible/qiA2JYFS7teQ0kjhPbr9TL/story.html?fbclid=IwAR353TiR8Xy7nYT5j9f9UdUk9RlcXpuqWzuox0-HD5EQLpnm0vOJAMTdP60
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