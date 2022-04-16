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Jordan Sather - Be Careful Who You Follow, Narrative Shift Coming
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213 views • April 16, 2022
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Today's Guest: Jordan Sather
Website: http://jordansather.com
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295521
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XyIkC2xqtFHY/
Telegram https://t.me/jordansather
https://t.me/clickbaitexpose
Jordan Sather is the creator and owner of jordansather.com. Jordan begins the conversation talking about why we need to be careful of who we follow. There are many DS assets trying to confuse people and have the patriots look like fools. Elon Musk made a move on Twitter, narrative shift is coming, the game is about to change.
SAVE 150 DOLLARS on
your Three-Month Food Kits.
http://preparewithx22.com
Today's Guest: Jordan Sather
Website: http://jordansather.com
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295521
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XyIkC2xqtFHY/
Telegram https://t.me/jordansather
https://t.me/clickbaitexpose
Jordan Sather is the creator and owner of jordansather.com. Jordan begins the conversation talking about why we need to be careful of who we follow. There are many DS assets trying to confuse people and have the patriots look like fools. Elon Musk made a move on Twitter, narrative shift is coming, the game is about to change.
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