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A new thing tomorrow. Dealing with the wicked. The narrow and wide road
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106 views • January 16, 2022
Prophetic word, received on January 14th 2022 around 8:15 at evening during Shabat worship.
Though it's a relative short word it touches a couple of subjects.
Scripture to the word:
Isaiah 43:19
Matthew 12: 46-48/ Mark 3: 31-35/ Luke 8: 19-21
Matthew 17:20/ Luke 17:6
Matthew 6:24/ Luke 16:13
John 14:6
Revelation 20:12
Matthew 7:13-14
John 4:35
Revelation 14:15
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-01-14-a-new-thing-new-dimension/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Though it's a relative short word it touches a couple of subjects.
Scripture to the word:
Isaiah 43:19
Matthew 12: 46-48/ Mark 3: 31-35/ Luke 8: 19-21
Matthew 17:20/ Luke 17:6
Matthew 6:24/ Luke 16:13
John 14:6
Revelation 20:12
Matthew 7:13-14
John 4:35
Revelation 14:15
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-01-14-a-new-thing-new-dimension/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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