For Eons This Food Shaped and Evolved the Homo Sapiens Brain





With all the tasty options to eat these days, sometimes the top foods slide under the radar.



Skin and bone sardines are the very best of brain foods; heavy in Vitamin D, Vitamin B12, Iodine, Selenium, and long chain Omega 3 fatty acids, as well as smaller amounts of many other nutrients.



They're also low on the glycemic index, totally affordable, available almost everywhere, and very filling to keep you energized. In addition, they're way lower in mercury and other toxins than larger fish.



Pro tip: if getting sardines in oil, make sure it's olive oil; cheap oils like soybean and cottonseed are best avoided like the plague.



Here's to sardines for a lightning quick mind!



