The Richard Leonard Show





November 20, 2022





This week on the Richard Leonard show we discuss where veterans can go to receive help with benefits and also provide an update on Rudy Ruiz.





Support Rudy: https://www.gofundme.com/f/myt28-help-a-veteran-and-his-family?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer





This show is made possible by our friends at Cortez Wealth Management, please consider checking out this America First Patriot and proud Christian father and husband for your retirement and asset growth strategies: https://cortezwm.com/





Protect your wealth, Invest with our friends at Goldco. Use this link, and receive up to $10k in FREE SILVER: https://www.stolenliberties-social.com/podcast-richard/





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1vzxua-the-richard-leonard-show-sunday-nov-20.html



