Ex-CIA: US Pentagon DESPERATE To Cover Up Ukraine’s Defeat

Ex CIA Larry Johnson shares with Stephen Gardner the real news update on the Ukraine Russia war. What really happened to Yevgeny Progozhin? Was Putin involved? Has news in Ukraine improved or worsened? Are the talking heads on CNN clouding judgment for clicks and money? Are Generals Lloyd Austin and Mark Milley bought and owned by the military-industrial complex?

Follow Larry Johnson at http://sonar21.com

Mirrored : Stephen Gardner

Support:



💵Pay home off in 7 years or less: https://yourbridgeplan.com/freedom

❤️ Cardio Miracle CHANGED My life for better: https://gardner.pages.ontraport.net/

🧼 Buy Mr. 1920 Soap, My New Company: https://mister1920.com/pages/amazing-soap

➡️ Start an Amazon Business https://yourecombusiness.com/stephen