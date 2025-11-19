11/18/25 TRUMP & MBS: Epstein, MB, 911 & Cartel Babylon Takedown!!

11/18/25 The President Trump & MBS Alliance is Key to Taking Down the Entire Globalist Cartel that has been orchestrating the demolition of America, Western Civ. & the technocratic enslavement of humanity! The Epstein Operation being exposed is timed perfectly and Operation 911 lies in the center of it. The USA's military move on VZ is necessary to protect USA Elections & expose the Grand Conspiracy/Coup of 2020 & Beyond! We all must Pray & get involved locally to fight for the 2026 mid-terms! We ARE FREE!





PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!





Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.





President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/





TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777





Join the Pray 4 America Movement:

Sec. Scott Turner: Call to Pray 4 America!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qFx2FVPwy34





Tucker drill down on Crooks/Butler cover-up:

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/tucker-reveals-trump-attempted-assassin-thomas-crooks-social-media-history-fbi-coverup





G. Webb's Ziklag Files and Orem Assassins:

https://georgewebb.substack.com/p/the-ziklag-files-x-files-meets-uvu?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=674856&post_id=178902073&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=jkgsn&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email





Candace Owens Pastors Handlers/Kirk:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7RLtGgkTh9o





Bondi assigns Trump's demand for Inquiry into Clintons/Summers, etc/Epstein to Clayton, same as P Diddy Case:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/11/here-is-prosecutor-assigned-epstein-clinton-case/





John Baum report: Human "War Safaris" in Sarajevo:

https://banned.video/watch?id=691b55be4409592f4baa182c

Go here for more links: https://rumble.com/v71xawc-111825.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a



Listen to “The Blessing”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4





You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!





YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products

to monthly supporters on Ko-fi & Give Send Go

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv





For ALL Viewers, 10% discount:

LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV

CODE: YAFTV





To Support You Are Free TV:

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount code)





PayPal: [email protected]





Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ





Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv

https://www.youtube.com/@wearefreetv2330

https://www.youtube.com/@youarefreetv2899

https://www.youtube.com/@wearefreetv6852





Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!! We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime! Prayer Wave!!

WE ARE FREE !!



