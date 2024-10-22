BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Guest: Dieter Broers, BioPhysicist -"Solar Revolution: Exploring the Quantum Physics Aspects of an Interconnected Conscious Cosmos."
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
6 months ago

Quantum Nurse https://graceasagra.com/  presents

Freedom International Livestream

On Tuesday, Oct 22, 2024 @ 12:00 PM EST

SOURCE CONSCIOUSNESS SERIES

Featured Guest:  Dieter Broers, BioPhysicist

Topic: Solar Revolution: Exploring the Quantum Physics Aspects of an Interconnected Conscious Cosmos.

www.dieterbroers.com

 

Guest Bio/Info:

Dieter Broers, a distinguished German biophysicist born in 1951, has made remarkable contributions to the fields of frequency and regulation therapy since the 1980s. With an impressive portfolio of 113 international patents primarily focused on medical therapy and research, Broers has specialized in exploring the effects of weak (non-thermal) electromagnetic fields on biological systems. His pivotal role as project leader for a BMFT initiative in 1987, part of the "Applied Biology and Biotechnology" program, showcased his ability to coordinate an interdisciplinary team involving eleven renowned university departments, including the TU Berlin, FU Berlin, and Humboldt University Berlin. This collaborative effort yielded innovative therapeutic methods utilizing 150 MHz radio waves, ultimately leading to the approval of a specialized frequency generator as a medical device, compliant with contemporary European Medical Device Regulations.

 

Conversation of Dieter Broers and Dr. Jere Rivera-Dugenio, PhD

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YpXJTPPcsMw

 

Creator Host

 

Grace Asagra, RN MA, QMPPhD
Podcast:  Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss

TIP/DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU

Venmo - @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854 

Keywords
frequenciesquantumphysicssourceconsciousnesssolarrevolutionsolarconsciousnessoscillationvibrationquantummorphogeneticphysics
