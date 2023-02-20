https://gettr.com/post/p28mv5p6fcd

2023.02.17 In CCP's China the Valentine's Day is a slut day and an affair day, it harms ordinary people. We people of The New Federal States of China must always remember, the biggest love is to exterminate the CCP, we must have a perfect inner love.

中共的情人节就是破鞋节、乱伦节，是害中国老百姓的节。新中国联邦人要永远地记住，最大的情就是消灭中国共产党，拥有自己内心完美的真正的爱。



