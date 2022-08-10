Doctor REFUSES to take on a VAXXED patient 🚫💉💉💉🚫

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The doctor knows there is NO CURE for the problems caused by the Covid jabs and did not want to be blamed for failing to CURE this lady of her ailments (she was double jabbed). Not long before she kicks the bucket - just a matter of time now.
Mirrored - No Face Masks
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