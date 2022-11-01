Situation Update, Nov 1, 2022 - The transhumanism demonic AI takeover of humanity is ABOUT TO FAIL

0:00 Elections

20:55 Breaking Big Story

44:00 Todd Callender





- The transhumanism push is an agenda to annihilate humanity

- Vax injections are just one of many vectors for attempted extermination

- We have passed the false flag window for globalists to try to stop the election

- Next window is AFTER the election; they will try to cause world war before January

- Liz Truss iPhone HACKED by Russian-linked hackers

- Truss text to Blinken CONFIRMS collusion to destroy Nord Stream

- Dems demand AMNESTY for murderous covid propagandists

- Same dems refuse to APOLOGIZE for ruining people's lives with lockdowns, vaccines

- Mass uprisings now under way across Europe: France, Belgium, Hungary, Germany

- Interview with Todd Callender about the "Borgification" of humanity





